NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City teacher’s aide is behind bars this morning, accused of dealing drugs.

The NYPD says 26-year-old Nicholas Banks works at Mott Hall High School in Harlem.

He was arrested Wednesday morning in Astoria.

Sources tell CBS2 it was the result of a long term investigation by the Queens district attorney’s office.

Police say Banks was found with marijuana, a gun and opioids in his possession.

Charges against banks include criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal sale of marijuana, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Bail has been set at $100,000 cash.