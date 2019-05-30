NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD’s longest-serving homicide detective is retiring after 38 years on the force.

Det. first-grade Peter McMahon walked out of his post in Brooklyn for the last time to thunderous applause, a department bagpipe band, and handshakes from his fellow officers on Thursday.

WEB EXTRA – See Det. McMahon’s Final Sendoff From The NYPD:

During his career, McMahon investigated more than 1,500 homicides and personally solved more than 200 cases while working in New York’s Lower East Side, Harlem, and Brooklyn.

He first hit the streets in 1981 when he was 25-years-old.

“I’m gonna miss doing investigations, I’m gonna miss hanging out, the comradery with my partners and my supervisors, and being a part of the New York City Police Department.”

The 62-year-old told CBS2 as a resident of New York he’s happy to see the city change for the better over the years.