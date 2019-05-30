NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Target is warning customers to not use some charging cables it sold because they could be a fire hazard.
The retail chain is recalling the $15 USB Lightning cables after it received at least 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting while plugged into a wall charger.
Two people even reported burns.
Anyone with the cables can return them for a refund.
This recall includes the heyday 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cables. The cables are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables. The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent. The word “heyday” is printed on the cable’s connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product’s packaging.