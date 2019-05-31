Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A loud noise – believed to be a firecracker – caused a scare on the F train Friday morning.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A loud noise – believed to be a firecracker – caused a scare on the F train Friday morning.
It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the F train at 23rd and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea.
The NYPD said they’re investigating reports someone threw a firecracker into the subway car.
The resulting pop sent passengers scrambling.
“You can’t make this up. Entire train car ran, leaving belonging[s],” passenger Amelia Vogler wrote on Twitter. “Maniacal laughter from perpetrator. My left ear is messed up now.”
EMS says one person was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a minor injury.
The NYPD wants anyone with information on who’s responsible to contact them.
Subway service was briefly disrupted but has since resumed.