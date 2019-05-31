CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chelsea, Local TV, Manhattan news, New York, NYPD, Subway


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A loud noise – believed to be a firecracker – caused a scare on the F train Friday morning.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the F train at 23rd and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea.

The NYPD said they’re investigating reports someone threw a firecracker into the subway car.

The resulting pop sent passengers scrambling.

“You can’t make this up. Entire train car ran, leaving belonging[s],” passenger Amelia Vogler wrote on Twitter. “Maniacal laughter from perpetrator. My left ear is messed up now.”

EMS says one person was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a minor injury.

The NYPD wants anyone with information on who’s responsible to contact them.

Subway service was briefly disrupted but has since resumed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s