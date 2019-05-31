



scenes from #FTrain evacuation this morning. thank you @MTA for the quick action, so glad and grateful that everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/9BIOQIuRdK — mary elizabeth (@melennon7) May 31, 2019

– A loud noise – believed to be a firecracker – caused a scare on the F train Friday morning.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the F train at 23rd and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea.

The NYPD said they’re investigating reports someone threw a firecracker into the subway car.

As officers are on scene at 14th St and 23rd St investigating reports that someone threw a firecracker into a subway car on the F train we ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call 911 with any timely information pic.twitter.com/4Dn8zOtdO5 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) May 31, 2019

The resulting pop sent passengers scrambling.

“You can’t make this up. Entire train car ran, leaving belonging[s],” passenger Amelia Vogler wrote on Twitter. “Maniacal laughter from perpetrator. My left ear is messed up now.”

More from scene of #Ftrain attack, everyone disembarked from 23 St. people were running through train cars trying to escape. One woman lost a shoe, carnage of spilled coffees, groceries, etc. pic.twitter.com/MU5RXKPkY5 — Amelia Vogler (@Amelia_Vogler) May 31, 2019

EMS says one person was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a minor injury.

The NYPD wants anyone with information on who’s responsible to contact them.

F and M trains have resumed making all regular stops after NYPD activity at 23 St.

Continue to expect delays on B, D, F, G and M trains as we get back on schedule.https://t.co/hlWPKt8rN9 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 31, 2019

Subway service was briefly disrupted but has since resumed.