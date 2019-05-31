



Sources also say investigators discovered blood during the search for 50-year-old Jennifer Farber Dulos, of New Canaan. No other details were provided.

The mother-of-five disappeared after dropping her children off at school last Friday. Her black Chevrolet Suburban was found abandoned near Waveny Park.

A prayer vigil was held last night at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church.

“New Canaan is a very close knit community, and when something like this happens, when one of our own goes missing, it affects the entire community,” said Father Robert Kinnally.

MORE: Investigation Into Missing Connecticut Woman Shifts To Affluent Westchester County Town

Dulos was reportedly in the middle of a divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

According to court documents, she said “I am afraid of my husband… I know that filing for divorce will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

She also accused him of infidelity, cruelty and threatening to kidnap their children and bring them to Greece.

Fotis Dulos has denied the allegations. He filed a letter Tuesday claiming the kids were under armed guard at the Fifth Avenue apartment of their maternal grandmother and he wanted them back.