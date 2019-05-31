MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island health officials have issued an advisory against bathing at dozens of beaches Friday.
The advisory impacts 63 beaches in Suffolk County and five others in Nassau County.
Officials say heavy rainfall led to runoff and elevated levels of bacteria that do no fall within state water quality standards.
They expect to lift the advisories Saturday morning, pending test results.
The following Long Island beaches are impacted:
Nassau County
Creek Club
Lattingtown Beach
Laurel Hollow Beach
North Hempstead Beach Park
Piping Rock Beach Club
Suffolk County
Amityville Village Beach
Venetian Shores Beach
Sound Beach POA East
Sound Beach POA West
Tides Beach
Beech Road Beach (NSBA)
Broadway Beach (NSBA)
Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)
Shoreham Village Beach
Shoreham Beach
Corey Beach
Shirley Beach
Stony Brook Beach
Shoreham Shore Club Beach
Miller Place Park Beach
Scotts Beach
Woodhull Landing POA Beach
Bayberry Cove Beach
Bayview Beach
Grantland Beach
Indian Field Beach
Little Bay Beach
Soundview Beach Association Beach
Terraces on the Sound
Havens Beach
Eagle Dock Community Beach
Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach
West Neck Beach
Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach
Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach
Gold Star Battalion Park Beach
Head of the Bay Club Beach
Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach
Baycrest Association Beach
Bay Hills Beach Association
Crescent Beach
Knollwood Beach Association Beach
Fleets Cove Beach
Centerport Beach
Huntington Beach Community Association Beach
Centerport Yacht Club Beach*
Steers Beach
Asharoken Beach
Hobart Beach – LI Sound
Hobart Beach – Cove
Crab Meadow Beach
Wincoma Association Beach
Valley Grove Beach*
Prices Bend Beach
West Islip Beach
Benjamins Beach
Islip Beach
East Islip Beach
West Oaks Recreation Club Beach
Brightwaters Village Beach
Bayport Beach
Sayville Marina Park Beach
Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach
Callahans Beach
Short Beach
Nissequogue Point Beach
Long Beach
Schubert Beach
Note: Centerport Yacht Club and Valley Grove Beach in Town of Huntington will remain closed until further testing reveals the bacteria is safe.