CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County, Suffolk County

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island health officials have issued an advisory against bathing at dozens of beaches Friday.

The advisory impacts 63 beaches in Suffolk County and five others in Nassau County.

Officials say heavy rainfall led to runoff and elevated levels of bacteria that do no fall within state water quality standards.

They expect to lift the advisories Saturday morning, pending test results.

The following Long Island beaches are impacted:

Nassau County

Creek Club

Lattingtown Beach

Laurel Hollow Beach

North Hempstead Beach Park

Piping Rock Beach Club

Suffolk County

Amityville Village Beach

Venetian Shores Beach

Sound Beach POA East

Sound Beach POA West

Tides Beach

Beech Road Beach (NSBA)

Broadway Beach (NSBA)

Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)

Shoreham Village Beach

Shoreham Beach

Corey Beach

Shirley Beach

Stony Brook Beach

Shoreham Shore Club Beach

Miller Place Park Beach

Scotts Beach

Woodhull Landing POA Beach

Bayberry Cove Beach

Bayview Beach

Grantland Beach

Indian Field Beach

Little Bay Beach

Soundview Beach Association Beach

Terraces on the Sound

Havens Beach

Eagle Dock Community Beach

Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach

West Neck Beach

Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach

Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach

Gold Star Battalion Park Beach

Head of the Bay Club Beach

Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach

Baycrest Association Beach

Bay Hills Beach Association

Crescent Beach

Knollwood Beach Association Beach

Fleets Cove Beach

Centerport Beach

Huntington Beach Community Association Beach

Centerport Yacht Club Beach*

Steers Beach

Asharoken Beach

Hobart Beach – LI Sound

Hobart Beach – Cove

Crab Meadow Beach

Wincoma Association Beach

Valley Grove Beach*

Prices Bend Beach

West Islip Beach

Benjamins Beach

Islip Beach

East Islip Beach

West Oaks Recreation Club Beach

Brightwaters Village Beach

Bayport Beach

Sayville Marina Park Beach

Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach

Callahans Beach

Short Beach

Nissequogue Point Beach

Long Beach

Schubert Beach

Note: Centerport Yacht Club and Valley Grove Beach in Town of Huntington will remain closed until further testing reveals the bacteria is safe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s