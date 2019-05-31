CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Anti-Semitic Incidents, Brooklyn news, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Cuomo is taking action in the wake of a recent wave of hate crimes centered in New York City.

Another incident was reported on Thursday in Brooklyn. An anti-Semitic message was found on a banner in front of the Jewish Children’s Museum in Crown Heights.

(Credit: @MOTTEL)

The governor says he’s directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in the investigation.

“We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, discrimination or hate of any kind in New York, and no person should ever feel threatened because of their religious beliefs,” a statement from the governor said.

The NYPD told CBS2 they are aware of the incident however, the incident has not officially been declared a hate crime at this point.

(Credit: @MOTTEL)

The offensive comment was reportedly left on a wall outside the museum which asks for messages to be posted on it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s