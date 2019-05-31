NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Cuomo is taking action in the wake of a recent wave of hate crimes centered in New York City.
Another incident was reported on Thursday in Brooklyn. An anti-Semitic message was found on a banner in front of the Jewish Children’s Museum in Crown Heights.
The governor says he’s directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD in the investigation.
“We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism, discrimination or hate of any kind in New York, and no person should ever feel threatened because of their religious beliefs,” a statement from the governor said.
The NYPD told CBS2 they are aware of the incident however, the incident has not officially been declared a hate crime at this point.
The offensive comment was reportedly left on a wall outside the museum which asks for messages to be posted on it.