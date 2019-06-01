BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An arson investigation is underway in Suffolk County after investigators say the person charged with starting the house fire is a volunteer firefighter.

The fire that destroyed the majority of a small home at 152 Sherman Street in Brentwood, Long Island, brings a second wave of despair to three siblings who were raised here, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

“It was an advanced fire through the roof,” said Michael Sevino.

“I was hysterical in the driveway crying when I saw it,” said Corrine Marrone.

Their father, who lived here, died just two months before this fire on Mothers Day, so the place was empty.

Adding to the grief is learning the flames seen in a video from a neighbor’s surveillance camera had been declared deliberately set.

“This fire could have spread to other houses,” said Corrine.

In the video a man drives up in a yellow Jeep and is seen getting out and walking up to the carport area of the home, not long before the fire starts in the same location.

The arrest happened on May 13 when 24-year-old John Kovalsky of Brentwood was charged with third degree arson, causing intentional damage.

The family members say they were told by investigators he works as firefighter at Brentwood’s Fire Department.

“These are supposed to be the people that serve your community instead destroy it,” said Brentwood resident Michelle Beecher.

“I hope he will be held accountable,” said Michael Sevino.

The firefighter is out on bail and suspended from the department. Brentwood Fire Officials told us they consider the charges serious and are cooperating with law enforcement.

CBS2 went to Kovalsky’s home and knocked on the front door but no one answered.

Back on Sherman Street there is gratitude no one was hurt, and the family credits two unidentified men for driving up and raising an alarm.

The pair saw the flames and after honking to wake up neighbors, they also knocked on doors alerting neighbors and maybe saving lives.

If anyone knows who helped out in this time of crisis, the family would like an introduction and a chance to say thanks.

“They’re truly our heroes,” said Michelle Beecher.