



– Westchester Magazine’s 9th annual Wine and Food Festival kicks off this week.

The event features some of the best chefs and wine experts in the region.

This year’s event features a very special guest: CBS2’s Mary Calvi!

Mary stopped by with chef Josyane Colwell of Le Moulin Catering.

Calvi will be hosting a book signing for her first novel “Dear George, Deary Mary” during the festival. The book explores George Washington’s relationship with Mary Phillipse, the richest belle in Colonial America.

Colwell came by with recipes for some of Washington’s favorite dishes.

Check them out here:

The even runs from Tuesday to next Sunday, June 9. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Westchest Parks Foundation.

More than 7,000 people are expected to participate. For more information, click here.