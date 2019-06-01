CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Suffolk County man is set to be arraigned after being accused in a rental scam.

Aleandro Claudio, 59, was arrested at his Brentwood home Friday night.

Investigators say Claudio scammed prospective renters out of their deposits.

Police say victims included a double amputee and a homeless woman.

He’s facing numerous charges, including grand larceny, scheme to defraud and three counts of issuing a bad check.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who has additional information or believes they have been a victim of this rental scam is asked to Suffolk Police at 631-854-8332 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will be kept confidential.

