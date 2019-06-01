CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest on Chauncey Street near Thomas Boyland Street in the Bushwick section just before 5 a.m.

Neighbors say they were jolted awake by the gunfire.

“I was laying in the bed and I heard three shots. That’s all I heard,” one neighbor said. “Just a loud shooting noise. I could tell it was a gunshot. That’s all I could say.”

The man was rushed to Interfaith Hospital where he died.

