Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest on Chauncey Street near Thomas Boyland Street in the Bushwick section just before 5 a.m.
Neighbors say they were jolted awake by the gunfire.
“I was laying in the bed and I heard three shots. That’s all I heard,” one neighbor said. “Just a loud shooting noise. I could tell it was a gunshot. That’s all I could say.”
The man was rushed to Interfaith Hospital where he died.