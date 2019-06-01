Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of Bronx residents have been evacuated from their homes after a partial building collapse.
The FDNY and Department of Buildings are on the scene at 1406 Prospect Avenue in the Charlotte Gardens section of the borough.
The DOB says the back wall of the vacant the 3-story residential building collapsed into the yard behind it.
Officials are worried about a possible threat to nearby buildings. A total of six neighboring buildings have been evacuated by first responders as a precaution.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.