By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A good looking weekend is here for the most part. I’d give it a 7 out of 10. Saturday is great for almost the entire day, except well north and west where a chance for storms exist.

Temps are around 80°. They pass pretty quickly, and we’re back to sunshine. Sunday starts off pretty good but we could see a stray shower mid afternoon, then a line of heavier rain approaches and then passes for a cooler but bright start to next week.

Temps: a few degrees cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

