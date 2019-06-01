Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Perdue is recalling some ready-to-eat chicken products.
The recall affects nearly 32,000 pounds of chicken under the “Perdue Simply Smart Organics” and “Chef Quick” labels.
Perdue says the products could be contaminated with pieces of bone.
The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
- 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.
- 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.
- 10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.
DOWNLOAD: Perdue Chicken Package Recall Label Guide
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
People who have purchased these products should throw them out immediately or return them to the store.
No illnesses have been reported due to the recalled chicken.