NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island street has been renamed after a decorated fallen member of the NYPD.

The corner of Bascom Place and Collfield Avenue is now named after former chief of detectives William Allee.

Allee died of leukemia as a result of inhaling toxic dust at Ground Zero during rescue efforts on 9/11.

He worked with the NYPD for 40 years, serving as chief of detectives from 1997 until he retired in 2003.

“Starting today anytime someone passes this street corner and reads Chief Allee’s name it will be another opportunity for us to tell his story, and the stories of all our heroes who gave their lives and service to others,” said NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill.

“He truly loved this city, he loved this job, this is such a great honor that we’ll have this forever with his name on it,” said Diana Allee-Fulton.

At the time of the terrorist attack, 343 first responders died in the World Trade Center. Since then more than 200 NYPD officers have died and 500 others have been diagnosed with cancer due to breathing in contaminated air at Ground Zero.