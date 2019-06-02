MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Neighbors and relatives say 32-year-old Evan Grabelsky was murdered while home alone in the Elliot Street house in Merrick he shares with his parents.

Investigators said family members returned to the home late Saturday after a dinner out and discovered Grabelsky’s body covered in stab wounds, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Sunday.

“There were multiple areas of this residence where the struggle did ensue and then this individual had defensive ones to his hands and his arms,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun said.

Grabelsky’s parents spent part of Sunday afternoon outside the home being comforted by neighbors and family, including the victim’s two brothers, who CBS2 has learned live elsewhere.

Grabelsky was a director at a Long Island day camp for kids.

According to his LinkedIn account he also worked with special education students at Great Neck North High School.

“It’s a lovely, lovely family,” one neighbor said. “This is just a huge, huge shock.”

“We’re horrified we’re horrified,” another neighbor said.

Investigators said they believe the victim knew his attacker.

“This homicide does not appear to be random by any means,” LeBrun said. “These two individuals appeared to know each other, had some kind of relationship.”

Police said they did not find signs of forced entry into the home. They did not offer up what they believe to be the connection between Grabelsky and his killer, who remains on the loose.

As of Sunday evening, there was no suspect description or motive.

Neighbors said the lack of knowing made them nervous at the start, and nervous still.

“My neighbor texted me, ‘Something happened, make sure you lock all your doors and put your alarm on,’ and that’s what we do,” neighbor Brian DiGiovanna said.

Police searched homes on the dead end section of Elliot Street for possible surveillance video. They are not ruling out the possibility there is more than one killer.