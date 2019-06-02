NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a bright and warm finish to the weekend, some unsettled weather is expected to roll through the area early Sunday evening.

A good portion of the area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, which means damaging winds, hail, and torrential rain are all possible. It appears the best threat for severe thunderstorms would be east of the Hudson River, although a few cells could get close to New York City.

Things will quiet down overnight with clearing skies and plunging temps, with lows dropping into the 50s. Monday will be a beautiful, bright, and dry day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, along with some breezes from the northwest up to 25 mph.

Tuesday looks like another winner, with bright skies and temps in the lower 70s. Rain chances return midweek along with the warmth as temps are expected to challenge 80 degrees.