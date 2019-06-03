CBSN New YorkWatch Now
SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The personal data of nearly 12 million Quest Diagnostics patients may have been exposed due to a data breach, the company announced Monday.

According to Quest, the American Medical Collection Agency, a billing collections provider, was targeted in the data breach. Information that may have been exposed included “certain financial data, Social Security numbers, and medical information” of 11.9 million Quest patients.

Laboratory test results were not exposed, Quest said.

“Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information,” the company said. “We are committed to keeping our patients, health care providers, and all relevant parties informed as we learn more.”

In 2016, the company said a hack exposed the information of 34,000 people.

