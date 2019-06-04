CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Subway speeds are getting faster in the city.

The MTA says it has now increased speed limits at 90 locations since December.

Officials say the changes will be most noticeable on the 4, 5 and 6 trains and on the N, Q, R and W lines.

The average speed increase is just over 8 mph, saving commuters a few minutes a day.

For a complete breakdown of all the speed increases by borough and line, click here

