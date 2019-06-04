OCEANPORT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A college student from Oceanport, New Jersey, managed to avoid a lecture about getting a summer job after he realized he was holding a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, 21-year-old Kristopher Chrysanthopoulos bought a Mega Millions ticket for the May 28 drawing at a mini-mart in Tinton Falls after noticing the $414 million jackpot.

He didn’t check the winning numbers until two days later when he was in the car with his dad.

Chrysanthopoulos said he knew his dad was going to lecture him about getting a summer job, so he thought he would check the Mega Millions ticket in his wallet to see if he won anything.

When he compared his numbers to the winning numbers, he realized he had matched all five of the white balls drawn for May 28.

Chrysanthopoulos and his dad immediately went to a lottery retailer, where they learned the prize was $1 million.

The New Jersey Lottery says Chrysanthopoulos wants to use the money to take his family on a trip. He plans to put the rest into savings.