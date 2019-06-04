NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for help locating a mother and her daughter who were reported missing on Monday.
Authorities are looking for 35-year-old Tiffany Hatch and her 7-year-old daughter, Joelle Hatch, both last seen on May 30 at 8:30 p.m. leaving their Bedford-Stuyvesant home near Saratoga Park.
Joelle Hatch is described as being approximately 4-foot 5-inches, weighing 65 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, tan pants and black boots.
Tiffany Hatch is described as being approximately 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a New York Giants jacket, a black dress and black flip-flops.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.