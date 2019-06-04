CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was violently attacked at a subway station in Lower Manhattan.

Police say the suspect tried to mug the woman, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

When the man she was with stepped in, the suspect dragged both of them down the steps.

The suspect is shown on a surveillance video walking through the Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall train station around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The man is wearing all black, and his jacket has distinctive orange or red stripes on the sleeves.

In the video, he makes his way through the revolving gates then hops over the turnstile.

Police say on the mezzanine level, he tried to steal the 59-year-old woman’s purse.

A 21-year-old man the victim was with stepped in.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her head as well as injures to her knees, back and hand after the suspect dragged her and the man she was with down the stairs.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

