ARDSLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is killed and two officers are injured in a police involved shooting in Ardsley in Westchester County.

Police say officers from several local police departments were helping with an FBI drug raid at the Ardsley Acres Motel around 10:30 Monday when the suspect began shooting.

Multiple rounds were fired between officers and the suspect.

Two officers who were assisting the FBI in the raid were also struck, but it is not clear if they were shot by the suspect or friendly fire. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As the officers approached the motel, a suspect came out of the room and engaged the officers in gunfire,” said Ardsley Police Chief Anthony Piccolino. “Multiple shots were exchanged. Between the officers and the suspect.”

The sound of a heavy exchange of gunfire and the sight of police startled those who live near the motel and those staying there.

“It was like ‘dun, dun, dun, dun,’ and then it stopped all the sudden,” said Nadia Ivanova of Ardsley. “Not even five minutes later every police car in Ardsley is driving by and sat right in front of my house.”

“I just heard a lot of gunshots and the cops were telling us to run they evacuated a few of us out of our room,” said a resident of the motel.

Witnesses describe a significant response with ambulances and dozens of police cars at the motel on Saw Mill River Road.

“I feel like nothing really happens here, small community, quiet small safe town,” said Ivanova.

Police say they do not have problems at this motel and want to send a clear message to the community.

“The scene is safe, the village is safe,” said Piccolino.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.