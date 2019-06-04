SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Many baseball fans in the Tri-state area dream of growing up and playing for the Yankees. On Monday, that dream came true for New Jersey teen Anthony Volpe.

The 18-year-old was selected by New York with the 30th overall pick in Major League Baseball’s first-year player draft. Volpe is a shortstop who has excelled at Morristown’s Delbarton School.

The standout infielder has already committed to play college ball at Vanderbilt University, something the Yankees are hoping he’ll reconsider by selecting the local talent in the prestigious first round. The value of being selected 30th overall is estimated to be worth up to $2.3 million in signing bonus money if Volpe chooses the Yankees over college.

Round 1 | Pick 30: The New York Yankees select SS Anthony Volpe out of Delbarton School (NJ). #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/cF2mdD9m0X — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) June 4, 2019

Eight picks later, New York received another selection in the MLB compensation round, thanks to the Sonny Gray trade this winter. They used it on Missouri left-hander T.J Sikkema.

The 20-year-old is widely viewed as a potential closer or late-inning reliever, but still has the talent to make a starting rotation if the Yankees decide to use him there instead.

Missouri is becoming a powerhouse for producing high-end pitchers in the draft like, most notably, Cy Young-winner Max Scherzer.

Comp Round A | Pick 38: The New York Yankees select LHP T.J. Sikkema out of the University of Missouri. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/wt0lGWc3NX — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) June 4, 2019

The Yankees finished up Day 1 by taking 21-year-old Josh Smith from LSU in the second round.

Scouts say the second baseman was the Tigers’ best hitter, making constant contact and whose powerful lefty swing will likely make him a home run threat in the Bronx.