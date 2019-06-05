



— A new report may concern some New York taxpayers.

Did the state use public money to fund erectile dysfunction treatments for criminals — even sex offenders?

It is being called a blatant misuse of taxpayer money: Sex offenders getting Viagra and other erectile dysfunction drugs through Medicaid.

This was uncovered by the New York State Comptroller‘s Office. It found Medicaid paid more than $60,000 for the drugs and other sexual treatments for 47 sex offenders who the comptroller said should get nothing of the kind.

CBSN New York’s Dave Carlin spoke to New Yorkers, asking what they thought about it.

“I mean, there needs to be a little bit more paying attention, the oversight. You can’t be giving out state money to people, even if they did their time or not. [They] shouldn’t be getting access to things like this,” one man told Carlin.

“Like, not for sex offenders. No. And especially for Viagra: No,” one woman said.

Carlin asked the state Department of Health about it. It replied with the following statement:

The Department strongly disagrees with the Comptroller’s conclusions. The Medicaid Program is prohibited from covering drugs used for the treatment of sexual or erectile dysfunction. However, drugs that are used to treat SD/ED can also be used to treat other indications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In these cases, we thoroughly review the sex offender registry to prevent sex offenders from receiving drugs that could treat ED/SD. Over the course of six years, the OSC identified less than $8,000 in questionable payments made by the MCOs for drugs used to treat ED/SD for sex offenders.

The Health Department said erectile dysfunction drugs can also be used to treat other conditions that are allowed, such as prostate problems.

The state comptroller’s office is pushing for new guidelines.