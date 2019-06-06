BreakingAt Least 1 Dead, Nearly 2 Dozen Injured After West Point Accident
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Le'Veon Bell, Local TV, New York Jets


HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say two female acquaintances vanished with more than half a million dollars in jewelry from star NFL running back Le’Veon Bell’s Florida home.

Hollywood police say Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing. The police report obtained by The Associated Press refers to the two women as Bell’s girlfriends.

Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex. They total $520,000.

Bell practiced with the New York Jets on Tuesday for the first time since signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March that included $35 million guaranteed. He sat out last season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s