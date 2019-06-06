NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Manhattan mother is thanking a group of NYPD officers who saved her daughter’s life after the child was cut by shattered glass.

Carolina Carmago was giving her two-year-old daughter Olivia a bath around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when the shower’s glass door fell off and hit the wall, shattering into several potentially deadly pieces.

A large shard of glass cut Olivia on her back. Carmago quickly called 911 for help.

Three officers and a sergeant arrived and jumped into action, using “quick clot” – a military-grade treatment for serious wounds.

“When the glass broke, it broke into really small pieces,” Carmago said. “It was like bleeding a lot and I was like, ‘what am I going to do?’”

Olivia received several stitches at a local hospital and Carmago was treated for cuts all over her legs and arms.

Luckily, the actions of some face-thinking first responders prevented it from being any worse.