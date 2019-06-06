NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two innocent bystanders were struck by stray bullets inside their own home last night in Queens.

Police said around 11:45 p.m. there was a dispute outside the house on 136th Avenue near 220th Place in Laurelton.

The victims, ages 74 and 82, were in the kitchen when shots were fired.

Bullets grazed one woman in the shoulder and the other in the forearm.

Police said they were not the intended targets.

Both victims taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter, or shooters, were gone when they arrived.

There’s no word on who they’re searching for.