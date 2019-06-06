NEW MILFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s still prom season and in one New Jersey town “senior prom” has taken on a whole new meaning.

At 92 years-old, Ralph Lee can still keep up on the dance floor. Impressive, considering this is his very first prom.

“I was 17, I went into the Navy,” Lee said.

Seven decades later, Ralph has gotten a second chance to dance at New Milford High School’s annual senior citizen prom.

He even has a hot date to this year’s prom, his wife.

“Sixty-five years and how many days?” 89-year-old Eve Lee said.

“Two hundred and 18 days,” Ralph replied.

“I feel we are very lucky to be able to do this,” the veteran’s wife added.

More than 50 student volunteers organized and chaperoned this night of early-bird dinners and dancing.

“They all know how to dance really well which I think is cool because I can’t dance,” student Kaitlyn Hunter said.

“I feel like a lot more people are dancing here right now than they were at actual prom,” 18-year-old Leanna Akguc added.

The seniors even taught some teens how to line dance in the days leading up.

“I went around to all the seniors and asked if they want any song requests,” Jason Wilson said.

“I got some stuff from the 30s, some I’ve never even heard of, I couldn’t spell most of them.”

There aren’t any invitations to this prom. Most guests here heard about this through word of mouth and it doesn’t hurt that this senior prom has earned itself quite a reputation over the years.

“They explained to me there’s a senior citizen prom circuit and we were number one in the hit parade,” teacher Jane Swarctz.

It’s a hit on both ends of the 60-year age gap.

“The youngsters they couldn’t be kinder or nicer,” 95-year-old Peggy Saslow said.

“It makes you feel really good knowing everyone’s having fun. It feels good,” Wilson said.