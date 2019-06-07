Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A deadly shooting is under investigation this morning in the Bronx.
Shots rang out around 12:15 a.m. at the Eastchester Gardens housing complex on Adee Avenue in the Pelham Gardens section.
Two men, ages 35 and 57, were hit. They were taken to the hospital, where the 35-year-old was pronounced dead.
The 57-year-old was shot in the shoulder and listed in stable condition. Police said he is not cooperating with investigators.
It’s unclear what caused the shooting. The suspect was last seen wearing all black.