



Bill de Blasio is quickly running out of people he hasn’t ticked off since announcing he was running for president.

First, he angered many New Yorkers by skipping the opening of a new memorial to 9/11 first responders.

Then, the 2020 hopeful drew the wrath of veterans around the country after being a no-show at any D-Day ceremonies.

Now, the mayor is being slammed for snubbing another New York City tradition – the annual Puerto Rican Day parade.

De Blasio is skipping town before this Sunday’s parade dedicated to the island’s heritage and culture. The 2020 candidate will instead hit the campaign trail in Iowa.

The mayor spoke out on the radio Friday, attempting to defend his decision to skip a third major event in less than two weeks.

“I’ve gone to the parade as mayor, as public advocate, as councilmember. I’ve gone many, many years, but when you’re running for president of the United States, this is always a challenge to try and balance the schedules.”

That balancing act apparently includes blaming his own staff for allegedly not telling the mayor about the May 30 opening of 9/11 Memorial Glade.

The mayor’s excuse was a little bit like “my dog ate my homework,” CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, with a spokesperson saying: “The mayor’s team determined they could not make the event work with his schedule. The event was not brought to his attention and if he had known about the invitation, he would have attended.”

Hizzoner did not make a single public appearance to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy – instead choosing to send out one tweet and pick up his dry cleaning on June 6.

“He cares about nothing. He makes out like he cares for the people, but I don’t think he cares for the people. He’s a self-centered mayor,” said World War II veteran Norman Senay of Queens on Thursday.

Mayor de Blasio will be in Iowa – where voters cast the first primary votes of the presidential election – in February of 2020.

As for the over one million people who attend the Puerto Rican Day parade, they can counted themselves among the latest group of potential voters to receive a de Blasio snub.