JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is facing arson charges for allegedly threatening to burn his estranged wife Thursday.
Thirty-seven-year-old Wildemar Dangcil, of Jersey City, New Jersey, is facing multiple charges, including aggravated arson, terroristic threats, violation of restraining order and eluding.
Hackensack police say Dangcil’s estranged wife was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when Dangcil poured gasoline around the vehicle.
The woman managed to get out of the vehicle and into her home safely, but Dangcil then poured more gasoline around parts of the house.
According to police, Dangcil never ignited the gasoline and he drove off in his vehicle a short time later.
His vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby town, and Dangcil eventually contacted police and turned himself in.
Dangcil was taken to the Bergen County Jail.
No one was injured.