NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Student winners have been announced for 8th annual Project Yellow Light scholarship contest to promote the dangers of texting and driving.
High school and college students watched a billboard in Times Square as the winners were announced. The project was established in 2007 by the family of Hunter Garner to honor his memory after his death in a car crash at age 16.
Among this year’s winners were 10 students from across the country, including one from South Salem, New York.
“Texting and driving is a huge epidemic, I know, I’ve seen my friends do it before and I wanted to help lend a voice and tell people that there’s another choice besides answering your phone while driving,” South Salem’s Alyssa Loffredo said.
The contest received a record-breaking 2,709 submissions this year, a dramatic increase over last year’s previous record of 1,600 entries.
CBS2 is a proud partner of the contest.