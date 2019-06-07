CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:education, Local TV, Manhattan news, New York, Project Yellow Light, Texting And Driving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Student winners have been announced for 8th annual Project Yellow Light scholarship contest to promote the dangers of texting and driving.

High school and college students watched a billboard in Times Square as the winners were announced. The project was established in 2007 by the family of Hunter Garner to honor his memory after his death in a car crash at age 16.

Project Yellow Light winners are revealed in New York’s Times Square. (Credit: CBS2)

Among this year’s winners were 10 students from across the country, including one from South Salem, New York.

“Texting and driving is a huge epidemic, I know, I’ve seen my friends do it before and I wanted to help lend a voice and tell people that there’s another choice besides answering your phone while driving,” South Salem’s Alyssa Loffredo said.

The contest received a record-breaking 2,709 submissions this year, a dramatic increase over last year’s previous record of 1,600 entries.

CBS2 is a proud partner of the contest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s