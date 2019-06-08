



– Two men were killed when their car slammed into a pole and burst into flames in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight at Avenue V and Flatbush Avenue in the Marine Park section.

The car completely knocked down the pole, and was left with its back end lifted into the air.

Almost nothing was left of the car after it caught fire, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

According to police, a grey car was driving at a high rate of speed sideswiped another vehicle before careening into the pole.

Both people inside the car were badly burned and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

“I just got out of work, and obviously the streets were closed off. I’ve been trying to get onto the Belt Parkway and I realized that there was two fatalities and it’s horrible. I mean Brooklyn has a few crazy drivers but you don’t want to see that, that’s just bad news,” one person said.

Outside of the speeding, police haven’t said if there was any other type of criminality involved, including whether the driver had been drinking.