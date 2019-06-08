ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Sir Winston has won the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes, rallying Saturday in a 10-1 upset.

Both of the chestnut’s career wins were on Woodbine’s synthetic track, with his last victory in the Display Stakes on Dec. 8.

Tacitus, the 2-1 favorite going into the race, finished second.

In the first two lengths, horses Tax and Joevia contested for the lead.

Tax, 14th in the Kentucky Derby, was second to Tacitus in the Wood Memorial. The gelding was fitted with glue-on shoes after his work on June 1. Irad Ortiz, Jr., who piloted Creator to his Belmont Stakes win, will be in the saddle.

Longshot Joevia was winner of the Long Branch Stakes at Monmouth Park last out.

After enduring inside trips from the rail in the first two legs of the Triple Crown series, Preakness winner War of Will came into the race as the favorite but never held the lead, finishing ninth.

The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. He won the Preakness with War of Will.

The Triple Crown grind caught up to War of Will, who ran in all three races. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field.

The Belmont capped an entertaining Triple Crown highlighted by a disqualification in the Kentucky Derby and a horse without a rider in the Preakness. It sparked interest in thoroughbred racing despite no possibility of having the third Triple Crown winner in five years, coming on the heels of Justify last year and American Pharoah in 2015.

Belmont Stakes Results

Sir Winston – Win: $22.40 Place: $8.80 Show: $6.10

Tacitus – Place: $3.90 Show: $3.20

Joevia – Show: $8.70

Tax

Master Fencer

Spinoff

Everfast

Intrepid Heart

War of Will

Bourbon War

$1 Exacta 7-10 $48.00

$0.10 Superfecta 7-10-1-4 $1,042.80

$0.50 Trifecta 7-10-1 $622.00

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)