NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people, including a 4-year-old child, were critically hurt when a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.
Eleven others were also injured.
Firefighters were called shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to East Garden Street and Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section. Officials believe the flames started in a compactor shoot on the 14th floor.
As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, it was a chaotic scene as people rushed out of the building. Multiple victims were loaded into ambulances.
“It was a lot of smoke. We heard window breaking. We had to run, we had to run out of the apartment. We had to go through the stairs, we couldn’t use the elevator, of course,” one witness told Liverman. “But everyone had to evacuate, the whole building had to evacuate.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.