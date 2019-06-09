THE TONY AWARDSWatch More Than A Dozen Exclusive Interviews, Previews And More Ahead Of Tonight's Show At 8 P.M.
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre, New York weather


By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

(Credit: CBS2)

After a superb sunrise earlier today we’re on track for another beauty! Expect mostly sunny skies, temps in the mid & upper 70s, and very low humidity…perfect for outdoor activities!

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds will advance into the region from southwest late this evening and overnight ahead of our next rain threat. Tomorrow will be cooler but quite damp and muggy with periods of rain likely through the day. The risk for showers and storms continues Monday night.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers on Tuesday morning will clear out by lunchtime, with clearing and drying during the afternoon as temps reach the mid 70s. Wednesday is shaping up to be a beauty with sunshine and temps in the mid 70s once again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s