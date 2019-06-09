Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a superb sunrise earlier today we’re on track for another beauty! Expect mostly sunny skies, temps in the mid & upper 70s, and very low humidity…perfect for outdoor activities!
Clouds will advance into the region from southwest late this evening and overnight ahead of our next rain threat. Tomorrow will be cooler but quite damp and muggy with periods of rain likely through the day. The risk for showers and storms continues Monday night.
Showers on Tuesday morning will clear out by lunchtime, with clearing and drying during the afternoon as temps reach the mid 70s. Wednesday is shaping up to be a beauty with sunshine and temps in the mid 70s once again.