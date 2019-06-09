Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the prowl for a dog thief in Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the prowl for a dog thief in Queens.
A man allegedly stole a Yorkshire Terrier from a front porch near 50th Avenue and 66th Street in Long Island City. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they’re searching for a man seen in surveillance images riding a bicycle and talking on a cellphone.
Anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts is asked to call 718-784-5441.