NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the prowl for a dog thief in Queens.

A man allegedly stole a Yorkshire Terrier from a front porch near 50th Avenue and 66th Street in Long Island City. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they’re searching for a man seen in surveillance images riding a bicycle and talking on a cellphone.

Police are on the prowl for a dog thief in Queens. (Credit: @NYPD108Pct/Twitter)

Anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts is asked to call 718-784-5441.

