



— One person was killed and two were injured in a shooting in Roosevelt early Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight at Elysian Terrace and West Fulton Avenue.

The Nassau County Police Department says they received two ShotSpotter notifications in the area. A short time later, they received two calls about a disturbance and someone with a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 30-year-old man who had been shot in the chest was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 12:30 a.m.

The two other victims, a 26-year-old man who was shot in the knee and a 21-year-old man who was shot in the lower back, were both hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Through their investigation, police learned the suspected shooter arrived at the scene in a vehicle and spoke to the victims before the shooting. According to police, four shots were fired before the suspected shooter drove away in an unknown direction.

The suspected shooter has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-8477 or by visiting their website.