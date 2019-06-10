(CBS LOCAL)– The 2019 Tony Awards have came and went as audiences were treated to another magical night honoring the very best the theater has to offer.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Play

“The Ferryman”

Author: Jez Butterworth

Producers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Neal Street Productions, Ronald Frankel, Gavin Kalin Productions, Roy Furman/Benjamin Lowy, Scott M. Delman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Ron Kastner, Starry Night Entertainment, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Scott Landis, Steve Traxler, Richard Winkler, Rona Delves Broughton/Bill Damaschke, 1001 Nights, Burnt Umber Productions, Rupert Gavin, Scott Rudin, Jamie deRoy/Catherine Adler, Sam Levy/Lauren Stevens, Ramin Sabi/Christopher Ketner

Best Musical

“Hadestown”

Producers: Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy, Carl Daikeler, Five Fates, Willette & Manny Klausner, No Guarantees, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Stone Arch Theatrical, Benjamin Lowy/Adrian Salpeter, Meredith Lynsey Schade, 42nd.club, Craig Balsam, Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Concord Theatricals, Laurie David, Demar Moritz Gang, Getter Entertainment, Deborah Green, Harris Rubin Productions, Sally Cade Holmes, Marguerite Hoffman, Hornos Moellenberg, Independent Presenters Network, Jam Theatricals, Kalin Levine Dohr Productions, Phil & Claire Kenny, Mike Karns, Kilimanjaro Theatricals, Lady Capital, LD Entertainment, Sandi Moran, Tom Neff, MWM Live, Patti Sanford Roberts & Michael Roberts, Schroeder Shapiro Productions, Seriff Productions, Stage Entertainment, Kenneth & Rosemary Willman, KayLavLex Theatricals, Tyler Mount, Jujamcyn Theaters, The National Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop

Best Revival Of A Play

“The Boys in the Band”

Author: Mart Crowley

Producers: David Stone, Scott Rudin, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Glick, Ryan Murphy

Best Revival Of A Musical

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Producers: Eva Price, Level Forward, Abigail Disney, Barbara Manocherian & Carl Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, David Mirvish, Mickey Liddell & Robert Ahrens, BSL Enterprises & MagicSpace Entertainment, Berlind Productions, John Gore Organization, Cornice Productions, Bard Fisher/R. Gold, LAMF/J. Geller, T. Narang/ZKM Media, R/F/B/V Group, Araca/IPN, St. Ann’s Warehouse, Tamar Climan, Bard Summerscape

Best Book Of A Musical

“Tootsie”

Robert Horn

Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre

“Hadestown”

Music & Lyrics: Anaïs Mitchell

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play

Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical

Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play

Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Play

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical

André De Shields, “Hadestown”

Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical

Ali Stroker, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Scenic Design Of A Play

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Best Scenic Design Of A Musical

Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”

Best Costume Design Of A Play

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Best Costume Design Of A Musical

Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show”

Best Lighting Design Of A Play

Neil Austin, “Ink”

Best Lighting Design Of A Musical

Bradley King, “Hadestown”

Best Sound Design Of A Play

Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”

Best Sound Design Of A Musical

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”

Best Direction Of A Play

Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman”

Best Direction Of A Musical

Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”

Best Choreography

Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”

Tony Wins By Production

“Hadestown” – 8

“The Ferryman” – 4

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” – 2

“Tootise” – 2

“The Cher Show” – 2

“Ink”- 2

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” – 1

“Choir Boy” -1

“To Kill A Mockingbird” – 1

“The Waverly Gallery” – 1

“Network” – 1

“The Boys In The Band” – 1