



– A two-year-long battle has come to a head.

Educators in the Franklin Lakes district say they can’t afford to continue working without proper health care.

Franklin Lakes Middle School is one of four closed Monday because the teachers are on strike.

The teacher’s association president says they had to take their fight to the street after working for so long without a contract.

Franklin Lakes teachers, demanding contracts, are making sure their voices are heard, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“Our teachers have been working – almost two full years – working under an expired contract and one of the biggest problems we’ve been having is to reach an agreement with our board to provide insurance relief for our members because some of our members currently pay as high as 35 percent of the premium, which is far beyond what the private sector pays,” said Sharon Milano, president of the Franklin Lakes Education Association.

Both the school district and teachers association say negotiations have been ongoing, but they have no agreed-upon solution.

Four schools are closed: Franklin Avenue Middle, High Mountain Road, Colonial Road and Woodside Avenue.

The school district says it is seeking an emergency court action ordering the teachers back to work, calling the an illegal job action.

Full Statements: Franklin Lakes Public Schools | Franklin Lakes Education Association

No one from the district was available to go on camera.

“We would like the parents to know that we would much rather be in the classroom. They deserve better, the teachers, we want to be there with our students but we need to get this resolved because we can’t afford to go into a third year not being able to pay our own bills,” said Milano.

The district sent out robocalls early Monday morning alerting parents there would be no school today.

The teachers association is asking parents to contact schools to urge them to make a deal.

The strike doesn’t affect any of the high schools, those are regional schools.

Teachers say they will spend all day out in front of the schools in the rain until there is action by the district.