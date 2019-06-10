



– A helicopter crashed on top of a building in Midtown Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:43 p.m., according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Numerous emergency responders rushed to the scene at 787 Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets.

The pilot of the helicopter was killed.

#FDNY confirms a helicopter has crash-landed onto the roof of 787 7th Ave in Manhattan. The fire has been extinguished, and members continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter. There is currently one fatality reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

Sources tell CBS2 the pilot radioed before the crash that he was in trouble.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that a helicopter made a “forced” or “emergency” landing on top of the building. Officials later described the incident as a “hard landing” at a high rate of speed.

The landing sparked a fire which was quickly put under control, Cuomo said.

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Cuomo On Midtown Helicopter Crash

“The preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, an emergency landing or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another. There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof. People who were in the building said they felt the building shake. The fire department believes the fire is under control. There may have been casualties involved in people in the helicopter,” Cuomo said. “We don’t know what caused the helicopter to land on top of the building but people in the building itself, nobody has been hurt.”

There is no helipad on top of the building’s roof.

The FAA said the helicopter was an Agusta A 109E helicopter and the NTSB will investigate the cause of crash. FAA air traffic controllers “did not handle the flight.” The helicopter was registered to American Continental Properties, LLC

The helicopter was flying in a restricted flight area when it crashed.

The building was evacuated.

.@NYCMayor is with @NYPDONeill and @FDNY Commissioner Nigro for a briefing on the helicopter crash in Midtown. pic.twitter.com/LGBwHaYRz5 — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) June 10, 2019

“We had a very strange, very troubling incident this afternoon here in Manhattan,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

De Blasio emphasized that “there is no indication at this time that this was an act of terror and there is no ongoing threat to New York City based on all the information that we have right now.”

“We do not know the cause of this incident,” de Blasio said. “This could’ve been a much worse incident, and thank God that no other people were injured in this absolutely shocking, stunning incident.”

De Blasio praised the “extraordinary effort” of the first responders.

Nigro said firefighters were on the scene of the crash about four minutes after receiving the 911 call of the crash.

“We were able to put water on the fire quite quickly. Unfortunately, we did find a victim with the helicopter, who, as the mayor stated, we presume is the pilot,” Nigro said.

“What we know is that at approximately 1:32 this afternoon, the helicopter took off from the 34th Street heliport and about 11 minutes later crashed on the roof,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Evacuation in Midtown West. 51st Street and 6th Ave near Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Centre. We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate. #NYC #Evacuation #Midtown pic.twitter.com/lH2YwilqqJ — Javanni. (@JavanniWaugh) June 10, 2019

No debris from the crash was on the street below. The damage was contained to the building’s roof.

“If you’re a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11 and I remember that morning all too well. So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes,” Cuomo said.

West 51st & West 52nd Street, 6th-7th Avenue is CLOSED to vehicular and pedestrian traffic as well. — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) June 10, 2019

The incident took place amid rain and fog.

Seventh Avenue below West 57th Street was closed to vehicular traffic.

West 51st Street and West 52nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues was closed to vehicles and pedestrians, the NYPD said.

I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

President Donald Trump tweeted praise for first responders, saying they did “phenomenal job,” adding “The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all.”

Check back soon for more on this developing story.