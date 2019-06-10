Comments
Some showers will be in the mix this afternoon with perhaps a pocket of heavy rain here and there. Highs will be well short of normal in the upper 60s to around 70°.
Showers and isolated storms will swing through tonight and pose a flood risk where some of the heavier rain falls. It will be on the mild side with temps in the 60s.
Tomorrow will feature early showers followed by sunshine and blustery conditions. It will be a little warmer, too, with highs in the 70s.
As for Wednesday, expect sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.