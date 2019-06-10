THE TONY AWARDSWinners Lists, Photo Galleries, Exclusive Videos And More From Broadway's Biggest Night
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Some showers will be in the mix this afternoon with perhaps a pocket of heavy rain here and there. Highs will be well short of normal in the upper 60s to around 70°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers and isolated storms will swing through tonight and pose a flood risk where some of the heavier rain falls. It will be on the mild side with temps in the 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature early showers followed by sunshine and blustery conditions. It will be a little warmer, too, with highs in the 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Wednesday, expect sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s