THE TONY AWARDSWinners Lists, Photo Galleries, Exclusive Videos And More From Broadway's Biggest Night
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Matt DeLucia, New York weather


Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Grab the umbrella out the door! Showers are in the process of moving in this morning, and on/off rain showers will continue through the day. We’re not looking at widespread heavy rain, but there will certainly be pockets of downpours.

(Credit: CBS2)

It’s cooler with highs this afternoon reaching 70 or so, but it’ll be a lot more humid! You’ll certainly be feeling it out there despite what the thermometer says.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers continue overnight and into Tuesday morning, with even a rumble of thunder or two. It finally clears out by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine returning.

(Credit: CBS2)

Hey, at least it waited until after the weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s