Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Grab the umbrella out the door! Showers are in the process of moving in this morning, and on/off rain showers will continue through the day. We’re not looking at widespread heavy rain, but there will certainly be pockets of downpours.
It’s cooler with highs this afternoon reaching 70 or so, but it’ll be a lot more humid! You’ll certainly be feeling it out there despite what the thermometer says.
Showers continue overnight and into Tuesday morning, with even a rumble of thunder or two. It finally clears out by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine returning.
Hey, at least it waited until after the weekend!