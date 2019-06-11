



— Looking to sample the best barbecue around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue hot spots in Newark, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. McWhorter Barbecue

Topping the list is McWhorter Barbecue. Located at 104 McWhorter St., the spot to score barbecue and more is the highest rated barbecue spot in Newark, boasting four stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pulaski Barbeque

Next up is Pulaski Barbeque, situated at 384 Walnut St. With 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the Portuguese spot, which offers barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Elm St Barbeque II

Elm St Barbeque II, located at 103 Elm St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and more four stars out of 70 reviews.

4. North Newark Barbeque

North Newark Barbeque, a Portuguese spot that offers barbecue and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 344 Bloomfield Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Justin’s BBQ

Check out Justin’s BBQ, which has earned four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot, which offers barbecue and seafood, at 145 Bloomfield Ave.

6. Manny’s Restaurant BBQ & Deli

Finally, there’s Manny’s Restaurant BBQ & Deli, a local favorite with four stars out of 17 reviews. Stop by 100 Thomas St. to hit up the Spanish spot, which offers barbecue and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.