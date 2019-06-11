Comments
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Hempstead town board will vote Tuesday on whether to extend a controversial outsourcing contract as the town supervisor calls for a criminal investigation.
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Hempstead town board will vote Tuesday on whether to extend a controversial outsourcing contract as the town supervisor calls for a criminal investigation.
At issue is a nearly $900,000 consulting contract the town’s former commissioner of occupational resources allegedly negotiated for herself and two others days before retirement.
Supervisor Laura Gillen says Ana Maria Hurtado’s contract with Alcott HR secured Hurtado a lucrative post-retirement job in violation of town and state ethics laws.
“There is a deep-seated culture of corruption still pervasive in the Town of Hempstead. I was elected to end it and I am not going to shy away from that responsibility,” said Gillen.
Alcott HR says the Hempstead Department of Occupational Resources has been a client since 1993.
The district attorney is now reviewing the allegations against Hurtado.