Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sources say actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. is being investigated in a case of alleged inappropriate touching.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sources say actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. is being investigated in a case of alleged inappropriate touching.
The NYPD confirms that its Special Victims Unit is investigating the allegation.
It comes from a woman who says Gooding groped her Sunday evening at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown.
Gooding won an Academy Award for his role in the 1997 film “Jerry Maguire.”