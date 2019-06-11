Comments
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There will be a memorial Tuesday evening for the West Point cadet killed in last Thursday’s vehicle accident during a training exercise.
Christopher J. Morgan, 22, of West Orange, N.J. died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The service will be held at the West Orange High School at 7 p.m.
Morgan was a law and legal studies major and a recruited member of the Army wrestling team.
Nineteen other cadets and two soldiers were injured in the rollover incident.