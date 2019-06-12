Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. is going to voluntarily speak with the NYPD Thursday in a case of alleged inappropriate touching.
The NYPD confirmed earlier this week its Special Victims Unit was investigating the allegation, which comes from a woman who says Gooding groped her Sunday evening at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown.
Police contacted Gooding’s attorney and he agreed to come in.
Gooding won an Academy Award for his role in the 1997 film “Jerry Maguire.”