



Police say a man has been putting debris on subway tracks in Brooklyn and putting commuters’ lives in danger.

So far, investigators have connected him to four incidents since May 9.

He allegedly dumped a shovel, fire extinguisher and even a bag of concrete mix onto the tracks.

Surveillance video from the most recent incident shows the suspect hop over the turnstile with a bag last Sunday at the 9th Street station. Police said he placed Christmas lights onto the tracks of a northbound N train.

MORE: Man Accused Of Surfing The Subway, Pulling Emergency Brakes Arrested

He’s accused of targeting the D and R trains, as well.

The trains ran over the debris but were not damaged. No injuries have been reported.

The search continues for the suspect, who is believed to be 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone with any information about the crime spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.